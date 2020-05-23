Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus in latest report by FDOH

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 50,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 676 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 50,127. More than 9,310 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,232— up 42 from Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the world has seen over 5.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 338,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 96,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,765

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 377

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,108

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 353

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 560

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 161

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 952

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 203

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 331

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 72

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 843

Deaths: 49

Hospitalizations: 255

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 105

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 111

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 61

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

