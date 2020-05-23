TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 50,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 676 new cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 50,127. More than 9,310 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,232— up 42 from Friday.
As of Saturday morning, the world has seen over 5.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 338,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 96,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,765
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 377
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,108
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 353
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 560
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 161
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 952
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 203
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 331
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 72
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 843
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 255
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 105
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 111
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 61
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus in latest report by FDOH
- Hernando County given approval to reopen vacation rentals
- For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands-on
- Palm Harbor neighborhood puts on graduation ceremony for its 7 seniors