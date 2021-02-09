Florida surpasses 300 cases of more-contagious variant of COVID virus

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control says Florida has become the first state to have more than 300 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in England.

The variant that emerged in Britain was detected in a Martin County man in his 20s on New Year’s Eve with no history of travel.

Florida surpassed California with the most cases of the mutated virus on Jan. 19. In that three-week time span, Florida gained 294 cases while California gained 116 cases. Across the nation, there are 932 reported cases.

New York trails at a distant third with 59 cases identified, followed by Georgia and Colorado with 37, Texas with 35, New Jersey with 31, and Michigan with 29.

An infectious disease doctor told 8 On Your Side some of Florida’s 50 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the CDC to be caused by variant strains of the virus have been detected in Hillsborough County.