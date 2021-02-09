Florida surpasses 300 cases of more-contagious variant of COVID virus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Centers for Disease Control says Florida has become the first state to have more than 300 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in England.
The variant that emerged in Britain was detected in a Martin County man in his 20s on New Year’s Eve with no history of travel.
Florida surpassed California with the most cases of the mutated virus on Jan. 19. In that three-week time span, Florida gained 294 cases while California gained 116 cases. Across the nation, there are 932 reported cases.
New York trails at a distant third with 59 cases identified, followed by Georgia and Colorado with 37, Texas with 35, New Jersey with 31, and Michigan with 29.
An infectious disease doctor told 8 On Your Side some of Florida’s 50 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the CDC to be caused by variant strains of the virus have been detected in Hillsborough County.