Florida surgeon general says he can’t ‘communicate clearly’ with a mask on

Coronavirus

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general has said that conversations while wearing masks aren’t productive after a state senator didn’t let him in her office without a mask, citing a serious health condition.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo says that he offered to meet outside or in a hallway for his scheduled meeting with Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky.

He says in a statement that he doesn’t believe he can communicate clearly while wearing a mask.

The incident has drawn broad attention after Polsky revealed she had breast cancer. At the time of the meeting, she had told Lapado only that she had a serious health condition.

Ladapo was appointed to the post of Florida surgeon general by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

