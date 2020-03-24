Florida Supreme Court to suspend jury trials statewide through April 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a new order on Tuesday suspending jury trials statewide through April 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all facing an unprecedented challenge,” Canady said in a video address released to Florida’s legal community.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 1,467 cases and 20 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

“The pandemic is now affecting everyone. We are living our lives in a way that none of us would have contemplated a few short weeks ago. And none of us can count on things getting easier any time soon. We face many tough choices on the path ahead of us.”

The order also extends an earlier suspension of speedy trial rules and court procedures. It directs all state courts to cancel or postpone court proceedings other than essential and critical ones.

The order issues other measures designed to reduce the need for in-person contact in court proceedings as much as possible.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

