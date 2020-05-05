Florida Supreme Court expands remote hearings and suspending jury trials into July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Supreme Court plans to hold more hearings remotely.

Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a new emergency order May 4 increasing the list of proceedings state courts will hear virtually, rather than in person.

Status and pretrial conferences as well as arraignment and plea hearings will be done remotely. Non-jury trials will also be held remotely as long as all parties agree to it.

Jury trials were suspended until July 2. For first-degree murder cases, the new order also suspends some requirements for in-person preliminary hearings and another requirement, which lets defendants be automatically released from custody if prosecutors are unable to file charges within 40 days.

