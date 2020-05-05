Florida Supreme Court expands remote hearings and suspending jury trials into July

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Supreme Court plans to hold more hearings remotely.

Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a new emergency order May 4 increasing the list of proceedings state courts will hear virtually, rather than in person.

Status and pretrial conferences as well as arraignment and plea hearings will be done remotely. Non-jury trials will also be held remotely as long as all parties agree to it.

Jury trials were suspended until July 2. For first-degree murder cases, the new order also suspends some requirements for in-person preliminary hearings and another requirement, which lets defendants be automatically released from custody if prosecutors are unable to file charges within 40 days.

For more information on the changes, click here.

