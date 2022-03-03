Florida superintendent who defied DeSantis on school masks is ousted

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school superintendent who defied Gov. Ron DeSantis on pandemic masks for students has been fired by the local school board.
The 3-2 vote to terminate the contract of Carlee Simon came Tuesday night by the Alachua County school board.
A key vote for termination was that of board member Mildred Russell, who was appointed in August by the Republican governor to replace a member who did not live within her district.
The board appointed the deputy superintendent, Donna Jones, as a temporary replacement with a March 15 vote planned on a new superintendent.