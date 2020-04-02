Florida stay-at-home order to take effect at midnight

FLORIDA (WFLA) – The state of Florida is one day away from a statewide stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19.



The governor’s order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be in place for 30 days.



“We’re going to be in this for another 30 days. At this point, even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now,” said Governor Ron Desantis, who issued the executive order Wednesday.



The order limits any “non-essential” movement throughout the state with a few exceptions that include going to church, recreational activities, and taking care of loved ones and pets.



DeSantis said he consulted with the White House and spoke with President Donald Trump about the decision. He noted that the White House coronavirus task force’s extended guidelines from Tuesday night played a role in the decision, calling the president’s move a “national pause.”



While the order is in effect and because traffic is expected to be lighter than normal, DeSantis has ordered that $2.1 billion in transportation projects be accelerated. Those projects include the Howard Frankland bridge project in Tampa Bay.

