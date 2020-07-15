Florida state parks to follow local mask orders, Caladesi Island Park temporarily closed

TAMPA (WFLA) – Caladesi Island State Park will be temporarily closed amid coronavirus concerns.
This comes following the announcement that Florida State Parks will follow local orders requiring facial coverings or masks to provide for staff and visitor safety.
These requirements vary from area to area.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will continue to re-open Florida State Parks as part of the phased plan to re-open Florida. During this phase of re-opening, visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities.
As part of the phased re-opening of limited overnight accommodations, measures may be in place to reduce camping density. Currently, no walk-in sites are available.
