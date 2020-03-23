Florida State Parks to close Monday amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection moved to close all of Florida’s state parks in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, park officials announced on Twitter Sunday.

According to the news release, visitors will not be allowed into the parks starting Monday, Mar. 23 until further notice.

The move, which came at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, is one of the latest measures taken in response to coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis previously ordered that all restaurants close dining rooms and opt for delivery or takeout instead.

A number of counties have moved to closed their beaches in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, which has infected more than 1,000 in Florida.

“The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has taken many measures to continue providing resource recreation at our state parks, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health,” park officials said on Twitter. “We appreciate your cooperation+understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities & staff. We will be providing updates to the public on our webpage & social media channels. We look forward to welcoming you to our award winning parks as soon as possible.”

