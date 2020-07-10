Florida starts releasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations per county

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 7,000 people are in the hospital currently battling COVID-19 according to newly released data from the Agency of Health Care Administration.

The data shows a county-by-county breakdown of hospitalizations, with the highest reported Bay Area county being Hillsborough at 210 hospitalizations.

The 10 counties that make up the greater Tampa Bay area account for 944 of the state’s hospitalizations. Following this county-by-county breakdown:

Citrus – 17

Hardee- 0

Hernado- 51

Highlands- 32

Hillsborough – 210

Manatee – 84

Pasco – 92

Pinellas – 201

Polk – 138

Sarasota -119

The county with the most hospitalizations is Miami-Dade with over 1,500.

The new update comes as 100 contract nurses will be coming to the Tampa Bay area to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state with 435 hospitalizations the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. A total of 17,602 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

