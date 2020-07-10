Florida starts releasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations per county

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 7,000 people are in the hospital currently battling COVID-19 according to newly released data from the Agency of Health Care Administration.
The data shows a county-by-county breakdown of hospitalizations, with the highest reported Bay Area county being Hillsborough at 210 hospitalizations.
The 10 counties that make up the greater Tampa Bay area account for 944 of the state’s hospitalizations. Following this county-by-county breakdown:
- Citrus – 17
- Hardee- 0
- Hernado- 51
- Highlands- 32
- Hillsborough – 210
- Manatee – 84
- Pasco – 92
- Pinellas – 201
- Polk – 138
- Sarasota -119
The county with the most hospitalizations is Miami-Dade with over 1,500.
The new update comes as 100 contract nurses will be coming to the Tampa Bay area to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state with 435 hospitalizations the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. A total of 17,602 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Tampa Bay area business offers to help bring preemie twins home from Utah
- Oldsmar residents receive huge water bills amid pandemic
- California may release 8,000 more prisoners amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Hospitalizations at Sarasota Memorial Hospital double in less than 10 days
- NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA