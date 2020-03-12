Florida Southern College canceling face-to-face instruction, hoping to return to class by April 15

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Southern College in Lakeland is ending face-to-face instruction at the end of the day Friday, March 13, and will remotely teach classes beginning March 23.

The college in a press release says they hope that a return to campus will be possible and hopes to resume in-class instruction on April 15.

The college is advising students who live on campus to leave and return home.

FSC says they will share information by April 6 if a return to campus is possible on April 15.

Florida Southern College President Anne Kerr says the decision prioritized the health and safety of the campus.

I firmly believe that this decision, though difficult, is best for our students. You have my most sincere wishes for good health, and my commitment that Florida Southern will assist you in every way possible. President Anne B. Kerr

