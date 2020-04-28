Florida seniors receive robotic pets to feel less isolated

Breaking News
TAMPA (CNN) – Some seniors in Florida could be feeling a little less lonely – thanks to their new mechanical pets.

State officials are sending close to 400 robotic cats and dogs to nursing homes to seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Due to the seniors feeling isolated because of strict visitation rules and social distancing guidelines at nursing homes. State officials say robotic pets can provide positive effects similar to traditional pet therapy.

So the hope is that the new mechanical buddies will put the seniors in a better mood and improve their quality of life.

The robotic pets’ maker also plans to distribute them in New York state in the future.

