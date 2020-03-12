Florida Sen. Rick Scott self-quarantining after possible coronavirus exposure

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday he will self-quarantine after possible contact with a Brazilian delegation member who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Scott (R-FL) released a statement saying his office was alerted by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for the coronavirus. Scott says he was in the same room as the infected individual on Monday when he met with President Donald Trump in Miami.

“While I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott said in his statement.

The senator says he consulted with the Senate’s attending physician as well as his personal doctor and was told his risk is low and that he did not need to take a test or quarantine.

“However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” he said. “I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”

Sen. Scott initially had a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon. He canceled the press conference Thursday morning.

