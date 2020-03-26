Florida sees 400 percent spike in gun background checks

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – More people are rushing to gun shops to buy firearms in Florida.

The state reports last Friday, it conducted more than 13,000 background checks.

That’s compared to the 2,600 plus it ran on the same day last year. That’s nearly a 400 percent increase.

The state points to the coronavirus as the reason why.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement doesn’t know how many guns were sold in that period.

It tracks background checks, but not actual gun sales.

