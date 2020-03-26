Florida sees 400 percent spike in gun background checks

Coronavirus

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – More people are rushing to gun shops to buy firearms in Florida.

The state reports last Friday, it conducted more than 13,000 background checks.

That’s compared to the 2,600 plus it ran on the same day last year. That’s nearly a 400 percent increase.

The state points to the coronavirus as the reason why.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement doesn’t know how many guns were sold in that period.

It tracks background checks, but not actual gun sales.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"

'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines"

Hillsborough County officials vote on "safer-at-home" order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County officials vote on "safer-at-home" order"

Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss