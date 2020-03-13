TAMPA (WFLA) – Public schools statewide will be closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.
8 On Your Side has learned this is by order of Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
Pasco County Public Schools confirmed school closures for an additional week following spring break.
Officials with Hillsborough County Public Schools have also announced they will close for two weeks. In Hillsborough County, that includes the scheduled Spring Break from March 16 through March 20 as well as an additional week from March 23 through March 27.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:
- LIVE: All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
- Jeffrey Vinik to pay employees’ wages through the end of March
- Coronavirus response: Florida expanding COVID-19 testing capabilities
- Miami-Dade public, archdiocese schools to close due to coronavirus
- Polk, Manatee, Sarasota counties, State of Florida set up call centers for coronavirus questions