LIVE: All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Public schools statewide will be closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

8 On Your Side has learned this is by order of Florida’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Pasco County Public Schools confirmed school closures for an additional week following spring break.

IMPORTANT UPDATE REGARDING CORONAVIRUS: Pasco County Schools will be CLOSED next week for spring break and CLOSED an additional week after spring break. More information to follow. — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) March 13, 2020

Officials with Hillsborough County Public Schools have also announced they will close for two weeks. In Hillsborough County, that includes the scheduled Spring Break from March 16 through March 20 as well as an additional week from March 23 through March 27.

