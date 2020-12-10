Florida school principal dies after battle with coronavirus

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH)—Flagler-Palm Coast High School principal Tom Russell has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

Russell, who was also superintendent of Volusia County Schools for several years until 2019, posted on Facebook last month that he tested positive Nov. 16.

He described his symptoms at the time as more serious than the flu, but still mild.

He was later admitted to the ICU and the school district confirmed Wednesday that he passed away.

@FlaglerSchools is devastated at the loss of such a wonderful man. Tom Russell made a huge impact on Flagler Schools in such a short amount of time. We stand with his family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/opYzspuTBY — Supt. Cathy Mittelstadt (@FlaglerSoup) December 9, 2020

“We were all elated when Tom agreed to come to Flagler County to become FPC’s principal. To have an educator of his stature and experience was invaluable. He truly cared about everyone on that campus. This is a loss, not only for Flagler-Palm Coast High School and Flagler Schools but for all of us in education in the state,” said Flagler County School Board Chairman Trevor Tucker.

A crisis response team of counselors will be on the Flagler-Palm Coast High School campus to support those dealing with this loss for as long as needed.

