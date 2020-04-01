Florida rushing to improve the unemployment system

Coronavirus

by: Cap News Services

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The state continues to get hit with a daily avalanche of new unemployment claims.

The agency in charge of handling unemployment reports improvements to speed applications are being made daily and a new mobile app will soon launch as the Gov. DeSantis continues to waive requirements.

The state had 74,313 people apply for unemployment the week of March 21.

Last week they tripled to just over 222,000. On Sunday alone 21,000 people filed.

“Our system was designed to help our state during a hurricane, but not during a global pandemic,” said Ken Lawson, Executive of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Chery Regha and Lana Stokley, newly unemployed and frustrated at the inability to file online, showed up at the agency’s headquarters Tuesday morning.

“Because we are completely out of funds. I mean, we are fixing to be in trouble,” said Regha.

“There so many people that’s trying to get through the website, it’s very difficult to get through,” said Stokley.

It didn’t help as the building is closed to the public and all claims must be filed online but help is coming.

70 of 100 new positions authorized by the Governor have been filled.

Lawson said that this is just the beginning.

“We’ve hired an outside call center that will staff up to two hundred fifty people to handle uploads of calls. Also, I have my IT team work night and day to increase capacity. So when people apply online, there’s more capacity and bandwidth. Also, I reprogrammed people from my own shop to work with these issues,” said Lawson.

State law now requires you to be out of work for a week before you can apply for reemployment assistance.

Gov. DeSantis waived that requirement Tuesday and we were told the contract to build a mobile app to speed the applications process would be signed by the close of business Tuesday.

First implemented in 2014, the computerized application system has had problems since the beginning.

Lawson said he plans to make recommendations about what to do about it, but not until the current crisis is over.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida"

Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps Port Richey woman get assurance her power won't be disconnected"

strike teams answer coronavirus calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "strike teams answer coronavirus calls"

a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater businessman is switching his focus from producing water heaters to producing face masks"

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss