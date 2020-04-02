Florida residents pressure Georgia State Senator with coronavirus to go back home to quarantine

Coronavirus

by: Madalyn Bierster

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a public outcry and action from Sheriff’s Deputies, a Georgia State Senator has changed his plans to quarantine at his second home on St. George Island.

Residents were outraged when Sen. Bruce Thompson showed up Tuesday evening, claiming he had a clean bill of health after testing positive for Coronavirus, but Thompson is now heading back to Georgia.

Sheriff A.J. Smith ordered some of his deputies to monitor Thompson’s home in the gated Plantation Community to make sure Thompson was self quarantining for at least 14 days.

“We found out last night that more than just him came. There were three cars that went to his residence, so we don’t know how many people came. They’re supposed to quarantine for two weeks and we’re gonna make sure that they do,” said Sheriff Smith.

Residents all over the county were disappointed in the senator’s decision to come here, knowing he had been ill with the virus.

“Our community is primarily elderly people, it is very very dangerous for him to come to Franklin County, we have a lot of elderly people and we do not have a medical facility here to take care of the people. We’re going to have to travel and be sent to Panama City, Tallahassee, to receive medical care should they get infected with this virus,” said Franklin County Resident, Misty.

Some even wrote the senator letters, questioning what they called a ‘lack of leadership’.

 “Everybody does have a right to be nervous because you know this is something that is sweeping the country and they’re not able to stop it, people need to think smart about it,” said Franklin County Resident, Chris Parmele.

Apparently the community pressure and Sheriff’s Office monitoring pushed Thompson to the breaking point.

Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Smith said Thompson called him and said he was heading back to Georgia.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

