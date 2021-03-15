Florida residents 60 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians ages 60 and older are now eligibile to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing people ages 60 and older to get vaccinated starting on Monday.

DeSantis said the order “will apply across the board that all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive-thru sites that are being operated.”

President Joe Biden has already said he wants to make the vaccine available to everyone in May, regardless of their age. DeSantis said he’s hoping to get ahead of that timeline.

“The 55 will happen sometime in March for sure, but I think as we get into April we will be looking to do it. Certainly before May 1 we’ll be able to open up to all adults,” the governor said.

DeSantis said Florida will continue to lower the age for vaccine eligibility as demand for the vaccine goes down and supply increases, and the state adds more pharmacies to help with getting shots into arms.

According to DeSantis, more than half of Florida’s seniors have received at least the first dose.

As of Monday, those who are eligible to receive the vaccine include: