Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus but is self-isolating in the state of Washington, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

“This is somebody that we were informed by the Washington State Department of Health,” DeSantis said. “We believe the individual is a Florida resident, had been traveling in Asia, has been self-isolating in Washington state.”

Even though the person is currently in Washington, the governor says the Centers for Disease Control will count it as another Florida resident with coronavirus.

There are currently three cases of coronavirus in Florida. All three are in the Tampa Bay area. The first two cases – a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s and a Manatee County man in his 60s – were confirmed over the weekend.

The third patient, announced Tuesday, is the 22-year-old sister of the woman who previously tested positive in Hillsborough County. The woman is a California resident but is in isolation in Florida.

The governor provided the latest update on Wednesday after meeting with Florida Department of Health officials in Orange County.

“We have 125 million visitors to the state of Florida a year. People from all over the world want to come right here in Orlando so I think the folks here have been working very hard,” DeSantis said. “It clearly presents challenges.”

During his news conference, DeSantis says he’s been supportive of the Trump administration’s travel restrictions to and from China and Italy. He added that he would support further restrictions as well.