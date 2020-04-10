Florida requests waiver to allow SNAP recipients to buy groceries online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Florida Department of Children and Families to come up with a plan that allows people who receive SNAP benefits to purchase groceries online.

DCF requested on Friday a federal waiver to permit the State of Florida to launch a pilot project that will allow Florida families to purchase groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said. “Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”

SNAP recipients cannot purchase groceries online under the current federal regulations.

