Florida reports rise in coronavirus cases over the past week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher test positivity rate over the past week.

The state Health Department reported Friday that the number of virus cases in Florida rose by about 8,000 compared with the week before, for a total of 23,747 new cases.

The rate of positive virus tests was 7.8%, compared with 5.2% the week before.

There were 172 deaths in Florida from COVID-19 last week.

Officials also said about 11 million Floridians have been fully or partially vaccinated, or 58% of Floridians who are 12 and older.