Florida reports over 3 million cases since pandemic began

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 report published by the Florida Department of Health shows more than 150,000 new cases across the state with over 3 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

The latest report shows that the number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 rose week by week from 2,877,214 to 3,027,954 reflecting a 150,740 increase in positive cases, regardless of the variant.

However, the health department’s official tally of new cases only says 150,740 cases have been reported in the past week, from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.

Since switching to weekly reports in June, the state data only shows the number of cases, vaccinations and COVID deaths for Florida residents.

The new case positivity rating continues to rise, from 18.9% in the report for July 30 to Aug. 5 to a 19.3% case positivity in the past week to a new high of 19.8%. Deaths from COVID-19 have gone from a cumulative 40,766 to 42,252 logged by DOH, a difference of 1,486.

The latest report logs new deaths at 1,486 in the past week.

While case numbers and death counts have risen, the number of vaccinations in Florida has also increased.

From Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 12,420,704 Floridians were vaccinated, showing an increase of more than 300,000 shots. For the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 270,710 total people vaccinated were reported by the DOH.