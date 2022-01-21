Florida reports over 288K new COVID-19 cases, drop in weekly vaccinations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 288,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations dropped significantly over the past week reaching just over 73,000.

FDOH reported 5,280,903 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 288,638 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida confirmed from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. While new vaccinations dropped, the number of new cases reported was also lower.

While new cases decreased, the number of new deaths recorded by the FDOH showed more COVID-19 fatalities, compared to the week before. In the most week prior’s report from FDOH, 63,763 deaths were reported, an increase of 605.

Among the state’s population, vaccinations saw a substantial decrease compared to the week before. From Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 73,458 residents were vaccinated. In the previous week, 104,477 Floridians received their vaccine doses across all series and brands.

The total number of Floridians who have gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster shot, is now at 15,141,101, according to the FDOH.