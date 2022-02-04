Florida reports over 131K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 131,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week saw a big increase from the week prior, with just over 130,000 people receiving their vaccinations or boosters.

FDOH reported 5,610,370 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 131,699 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida confirmed from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

Weekly case positivity dropped to 18%. The weekly positivity rating for Jan. 21 to Jan. 27 was 23.5%, according to the FDOH report.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week outpaced the number of new COVID cases at 134,020 vaccinations. The total number of Floridians who have gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine is now at 15,325,335, according to the FDOH. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida stands at 26.7%.

While new cases continued to decline, the number of new deaths recorded by the FDOH showed an increase in COVID-19 fatalities, compared to the week before. In the most recent weekly report from FDOH, 66,279 deaths were reported, an increase of 1,324.