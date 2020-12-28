Florida reports more than 8k new coronavirus cases, highest percent positive and positivity since August

TAMPA (WFLA) – Health officials in Florida reported more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, along with the highest percent positive and positivity the state has seen since Aug 12.

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 8,198 new virus cases statewide for a total of 1,280,177 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported (1,280,177 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 84,568 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. The latest report shows 73,050 of the results – 13.61% – were positive. That’s the highest percent positive the state has reported since Aug. 12 when the health department reported 13.86%. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 13.86%

Saturday: 11.36%

Friday: 10.46%

Thursday: 10.30

Wednesday: 9.91%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Percent positivity:

Florida’s percent positivity also reached a four-month high on Sunday of 11.08%. That’s the highest it’s been since Aug. 12, which saw an 11.89% positivity rate. Percent positivity is the number of people who test PCR or antigen-positive for the first time divided by everyone tested that day. It does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 11.89%

Saturday: 9.69%

Friday: 8.00%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 7.84%

Tuesday: 8.62%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,308 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 96 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,308. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 305 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 96

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 140

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 121

Wednesday: 120

Tuesday: 74

New hospitalizations (61,633 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 204

Sunday: 171

Saturday: 188

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 300

Wednesday: 329

Tuesday: 369

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 74,788

Deaths: 1,064 – *6 new deaths reported Monday*

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,480

Deaths: 1,035 – *6 new deaths reported Monday*

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,916

Deaths: 502 – *2 new deaths reported Monday*

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,539

Deaths: 412 – *2 new deaths reported Monday*

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,222

Deaths: 360 – *7 new deaths reported Monday*

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,942

Deaths: 767

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,074

Deaths: 264

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,822

Deaths: 199

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,467

Deaths: 260 – *9 new deaths reported Monday*

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,057

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.