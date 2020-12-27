Florida reports more than 7k new coronavirus cases, highest percent positivity in 2 weeks

TAMPA (WFLA) – Health officials in Florida reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with the highest percent positivity the state has seen in two weeks.
Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 7,391 new virus cases statewide for a total of 1,271,979 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported (1,271,979 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 7,391
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 17,042
- Friday, Dec. 25: No Report
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 13,147
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 11,384
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 10,434
- Monday, Dec. 21: 11,015
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 84,667 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday – the lowest number of results it received in weeks. The latest report shows 75,050 of the results – 11.36% – were positive. That’s the highest percent positive the state has reported since Dec. 14 when the health department reported 11.98%. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Saturday: 11.36%
- Friday: 10.46%
- Thursday: 10.30
- Wednesday: 9.91%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 10.82%
Percent positivity:
Florida’s percent positivity also reached a two-week high on Saturday of 9.69%. That’s the highest it’s been since Dec. 14, which saw a 9.83% positivity rate. Percent positivity is the number of people who test PCR or antigen-positive for the first time divided by everyone tested that day. It does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 9.69%
- Friday: 8.00%
- Thursday: 7.86%
- Wednesday: 7.84%
- Tuesday: 8.62%
- Monday: 8.78%
New Florida resident fatalities (21,212 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 77 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,212. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 302 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 121
- Wednesday: 120
- Tuesday: 74
- Monday: 112
New hospitalizations (61,288 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 171
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 300
- Wednesday: 329
- Tuesday: 369
- Monday: 107
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 74,368
Deaths: 1,058
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,210
Deaths: 1,029 – *9 new deaths reported Sunday*
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,834
Deaths: 500 – *1 new death reported Sunday*
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,406
Deaths: 410 – *1 new death reported Sunday*
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,036
Deaths: 353
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,656
Deaths: 767 – *1 new death reported Sunday*
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,028
Deaths: 264
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,803
Deaths: 199
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,417
Deaths: 251
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,056
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida reports more than 7k new coronavirus cases, highest percent positivity in 2 weeks
- Deadline passes as Trump refuses to sign $600 COVID check relief bill
- ‘It’s so simple,’ Tenn. mother pleads her community to wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- First two cases of more contagious COVID virus detected in Canada
- Black doctor dies of COVID-19 after complaining of racism at Indiana hospital in widely-shared online posts