Florida reports more than 7k new coronavirus cases, highest percent positivity in 2 weeks

TAMPA (WFLA) – Health officials in Florida reported more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with the highest percent positivity the state has seen in two weeks.

Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 7,391 new virus cases statewide for a total of 1,271,979 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported (1,271,979 total since start of pandemic):

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 84,667 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday – the lowest number of results it received in weeks. The latest report shows 75,050 of the results – 11.36% – were positive. That’s the highest percent positive the state has reported since Dec. 14 when the health department reported 11.98%. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 11.36%

Friday: 10.46%

Thursday: 10.30

Wednesday: 9.91%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 10.82%

Percent positivity:

Florida’s percent positivity also reached a two-week high on Saturday of 9.69%. That’s the highest it’s been since Dec. 14, which saw a 9.83% positivity rate. Percent positivity is the number of people who test PCR or antigen-positive for the first time divided by everyone tested that day. It does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 9.69%

Friday: 8.00%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 7.84%

Tuesday: 8.62%

Monday: 8.78%

New Florida resident fatalities (21,212 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 77 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,212. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 302 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 140

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 121

Wednesday: 120

Tuesday: 74

Monday: 112

New hospitalizations (61,288 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 171

Saturday: 188

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 300

Wednesday: 329

Tuesday: 369

Monday: 107

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 74,368

Deaths: 1,058

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,210

Deaths: 1,029 – *9 new deaths reported Sunday*

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,834

Deaths: 500 – *1 new death reported Sunday*

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,406

Deaths: 410 – *1 new death reported Sunday*

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,036

Deaths: 353

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,656

Deaths: 767 – *1 new death reported Sunday*

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,028

Deaths: 264

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,803

Deaths: 199

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,417

Deaths: 251

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,056

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.