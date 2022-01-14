Florida reports more than 429K cases of COVID-19 in newest weekly data report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported just over 429,000 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest weekly report. The number of new vaccinations per week increased, compared to the week before.

FDOH reported 429,311 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13. The new cases were among the highest per week since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the omicron variant’s reported lower severity, case counts remained higher as the higher transmissibility continues to sweep across the U.S. and Florida.

In addition to the higher case count per week, the number of new deaths recorded by the FDOH showed more COVID-19 fatalities, compared to the week before. In the most recent week’s report from FDOH, 63,158 deaths were reported, an increase of 470.

Among the state’s population, vaccinations saw a slight increase compared to the week before. From Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 104,477 residents were vaccinated. In the week prior, only 94,264 Floridians received their vaccine doses across all series and brands.

The total number of Floridians who have received some form of COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot is now at 15,067,643, according to the FDOH.

