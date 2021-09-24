Florida reports just over 54K new COVID-19 cases in past week

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Florida show another drop in cases per week from the prior report, continuing a reported decline in cases across the state as well as a decline in vaccines administered.

For the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,539,272 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 54,109 from the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.

From Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 53,580. That is an increase of 2,340 deaths from the previous week’s report.

The positivity rate over the past week was 8.6%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 11.2%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.3%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered continue to decline week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, an additional 109,265 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. In the week prior, 145,542 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,536,473 compared to the previous report of 13,427,208.