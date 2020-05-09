Florida reports close to 700 coronavirus deaths at long-term care facilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting that close to 700 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The Florida Department of Health released figures Saturday afternoon showing that 690 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. That’s almost 41 percent of the state’s 1,715 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services in Pinellas County has had 23 deaths with 13 other facilities in Florida reporting at least 10.

People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks.

The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

LATEST STORIES: