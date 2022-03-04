Florida reports almost 14K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 16,000 — a small drop compared to the previous week’s number which saw roughly 21,000 vaccinations or boosters.

The FDOH reported 5,814,517 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 13,956 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3. The previous week‘s numbers were substantially higher, topping 25,000 confirmed new cases.

In the past week, case positivity dropped several points to 3.3% from Feb. 25 to March 3. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, was 5.6%, according to the FDOH report. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida dropped a tenth of a percent 26.7%.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 16,855. The total number of Floridians who have received some type of COVID-19 vaccine is now 15,418,039, according to the FDOH.

Unlike the drop in new cases, the number of newly recorded COVID-19 related deaths jumped slightly to 1,207 new deaths in the last week. The amount of COVID-19 related deaths now totals 70,997, according to the FDOH.