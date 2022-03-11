Florida reports almost 10K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 12,000— a drop compared to the previous week’s number which saw roughly 16,000 vaccinations or boosters.

The FDOH reported 5,824,728 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 10,211 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10. The previous week‘s numbers were substantially higher, topping 13,000 confirmed new cases.

In the past week, case positivity dropped several points to 2.4% from Mar. 4 to March 10. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, was 3.3%, according to the FDOH report. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida dropped to 26.5%.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 12,128. The total number of Floridians who have received some type of COVID-19 vaccine is now 15,430,167, according to the FDOH.

Unlike the drop in new cases, the number of newly recorded COVID-19 related deaths dropped to 863 new deaths in the last week. The amount of COVID-19 related deaths now totals 71,860, according to the FDOH.

