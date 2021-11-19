Florida reports 9,891 new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report, vaccinations per week nearly tripled

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health show a continued decline in the number of new coronavirus cases. The FDOH reported 9,891 new cases in the past week.

Compared to the previous week, the number of new vaccinations administered has increased significantly compared to the week before, nearly tripling the number of vaccinated residents in the state of Florida.

For the week of Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,677,968 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 9,891 compared to the previous week, Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.

From Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 61,081. That’s an increase of 384 deaths from the report the prior week, another decrease in newly reported COVID deaths compared to the week before.

The positivity rate the past week was 2.5%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 2.5%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.7%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered has nearly tripled week-over-week. The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,180,980 compared to the previous report of 14,043,681.

According to FDOH’s report, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, an additional 137,299 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, a much bigger increase in vaccinations compared to the number of those who received vaccinations the week before. In the previous week, 46,307 people were vaccinated.