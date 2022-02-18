Florida reports 42K new COVID-19 cases in newest weekly report

Mutating virus variant and cell mutation variants as a health risk concept and new coronavirus outbreak or covid-19 viral cells mutations and influenza background as a 3D render.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 42,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 22,000 — another drop compared to the previous week’s number which saw over 31,000 vaccinations or boosters.

The FDOH reported 5,775,171 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 42,373 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. The previous week‘s numbers were substantially higher, in the six-figure range.

In the past week, case positivity dropped more than six points to 8.2%. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, was 14.3%, according to the FDOH report.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 22,922. The total number of Floridians who have received some type of COVID-19 vaccine is now 15,379,508, according to the FDOH. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida remained the same from the previous week at 26.8%.

Unlike the decline in new cases, the number of new COVID-19 related deaths rose slightly to 1,330 new deaths in the last week. The amount of COVID-19 related deaths now totals 68,902, according to the FDOH.