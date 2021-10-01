Florida reports 37,299 new COVID-19 cases in past week, signaling 3rd week of decline

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Florida show a continued decline in the number of new cases per week from the prior report, continuing a decrease in cases across the state and another week where the number of vaccines administered dropped. It’s the third week where case numbers have dropped in a row.
For the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,576,571 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37,299 from the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
From Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 55,299. That is an increase of 1,719 deaths from the previous week’s report.
The positivity rate over the past week was 6.5%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 8.6%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.3%, the weekly report shows.
Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered decreased again week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, an additional 85,026 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. In the week prior, 109,265 people were vaccinated.
The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,621,499 compared to the previous report of 13,536,473.