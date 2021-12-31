Florida reports 302,179 new COVID-19 cases in a week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting 302,179 new positive cases in its latest COVID-19 data report.

Last week, the state reported 124,895 new cases of the virus.

The positivity rate the past week was 26.5%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 13.8%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.8%, the weekly report shows.

From Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 62,504. That’s an increase of 162 deaths from the report in the previous week.

The current cumulative total of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,868,902, compared to the previous report of 14,772,805.

According to the report, that’s a total of 96,097 people who were vaccinated for COVID-19 in the last week, a decrease in the previous week’s report, which totaled 125,095 people vaccinated last week.