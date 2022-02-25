Florida reports 25K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 21,000 — a minor drop compared to the previous week’s number which saw roughly 22,000 vaccinations or boosters.

The FDOH reported 5,800,561 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 25,390 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. The previous week‘s numbers were marginally higher, topping 40,000 confirmed new cases.

In the past week, case positivity dropped several points to 5.6%. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, was 8.2%, according to the FDOH report. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida remained the same as the previous week at 26.8%.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 24,676. The total number of Floridians who have received some type of COVID-19 vaccine is now 15,401,184, according to the FDOH.

Like the drop in new cases, the number of new COVID-19 related deaths dropped slightly to 888 new deaths in the last week. The amount of COVID-19 related deaths now totals 67,790, according to the FDOH.