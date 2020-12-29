Florida reports 22.75% coronavirus positivity rate, state blames ‘reduced hours for the holidays’

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health announced the highest percent positive and positivity rate the state has ever seen on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 12,075 new virus cases statewide for a total of 1,292,252 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The daily report shows a 26.29 percent positive rate for Monday. Monday’s percent positivity rate was 22.75.
In a news release, the state claims that the spike in percent positive and percent positivity could be “due to reduced hours and closures at doctor’s offices, public testing sites, and laboratories for the holidays” and says the numbers “should be interpreted with caution.”
“These reduced hours and closures have resulted in less people tested and delays in result processing and reporting which have impacted Florida’s daily testing number by nearly half,” the news release said. “As we continue to experience office closures and holidays through Jan. 4, 2021, it is possible that data may continue to be impacted over the coming days.”
Latest date from daily state report
New cases reported (1,292,252 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday, Dec.29: 12,075
- Monday. Dec.28: 8,198
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 7,391
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 17,042
- Friday, Dec. 25: No Report
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 13,147
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 62,303 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 26.29% were positive, which is the highest the state has ever had. Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them. In the 10 days before December 25, an average of 152,300 individuals were tested per day.
- Monday: 26.29%
- Sunday: 13.86%
- Saturday: 11.36%
- Friday: 10.46%
- Thursday: 10.30
- Wednesday: 9.91%
Percent positivity:
Florida’s percent positivity reached a pandemic high on Tuesday of 22.75%. That’s the highest Florida has ever had. Percent positivity is the number of people who test PCR or antigen-positive for the first time divided by everyone tested that day. It does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 22.75%
- Sunday: 11.89%
- Saturday: 9.69%
- Friday: 8.00%
- Thursday: 7.86%
New Florida resident fatalities (21,409 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 101 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 21,409. The state’s coronavirus dashboard lists an additional 309 non-resident deaths. The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 101
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 121
- Wednesday: 120
New hospitalizations (62,142 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 479
- Monday: 204
- Sunday: 171
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 300
- Wednesday: 329
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 75,547
Deaths: 1,064
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,869
Deaths: 1,040 – *5 new deaths reported Tuesday*
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,144
Deaths: 502
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,711
Deaths: 415 – *3 new deaths reported Tuesday*
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,370
Deaths: 366 – *6 new deaths reported Tuesday*
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,253
Deaths: 780 – *13 new deaths reported Tuesday*
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,139
Deaths: 276 – *12 new deaths reported Tuesday*
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,863
Deaths: 201 – *2 new deaths reported Tuesday*
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,508
Deaths: 260
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
