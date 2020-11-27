Florida reports 17,344 coronavirus cases Friday after skipping Thanksgiving Day report

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 17,344 coronavirus cases Friday. It is important to note the number accounts for a two-day period because the state did not release data on Thanksgiving.
New cases reported:
- Friday: 17,344
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 8,376
- Tuesday: 8,555
- Monday: 6,331
Percent positive:
The health department received 155,976 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. The health department received 110,867 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received Wednesday, 8.41% were positive while 8.09% of Thursday’s results were positve. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 8.09%
- Wednesday: 8.41%
- Tuesday: 8.94%
- Monday: 9.20%
- Sunday: 8.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.67% on Wednesday and 6.20% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 6.20%
- Wednesday: 6.67%
- Tuesday: 7.10%
- Monday: 7.47%
- Sunday: 7.01%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,363 total
Florida reported 109 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 109
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 72
- Monday: 94
- Sunday: 61
Hospitalizations (54,467 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 334
- Thursday: No Report
- Wednesday: 236
- Tuesday: 328
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 137
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,371
Deaths: 920
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 32,408
Deaths: 885
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,375
Deaths: 388
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,474
Deaths: 368
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,488
Deaths: 271
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,149
Deaths: 671
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,873
Deaths: 207
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,693
Deaths: 146
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,755
Deaths: 165
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,755
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.