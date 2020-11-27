LIVE NOW /
Florida reports 17,344 coronavirus cases Friday after skipping Thanksgiving Day report

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 17,344 coronavirus cases Friday. It is important to note the number accounts for a two-day period because the state did not release data on Thanksgiving.

New cases reported:

  • Friday: 17,344
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 8,376
  • Tuesday: 8,555
  • Monday: 6,331

Percent positive:

The health department received 155,976 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. The health department received 110,867 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of the results received Wednesday, 8.41% were positive while 8.09% of Thursday’s results were positve. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Thursday: 8.09%
  • Wednesday: 8.41%
  • Tuesday: 8.94%
  • Monday: 9.20%
  • Sunday: 8.91%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.67% on Wednesday and 6.20% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Thursday: 6.20%
  • Wednesday: 6.67%
  • Tuesday: 7.10%
  • Monday: 7.47%
  • Sunday: 7.01%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,363 total

Florida reported 109 new virus fatalities among residents on Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Friday: 109
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 97
  • Tuesday: 72
  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 61

Hospitalizations (54,467 since pandemic began):

  • Friday: 334
  • Thursday: No Report
  • Wednesday: 236
  • Tuesday: 328
  • Monday: 96
  • Sunday: 137

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,371
Deaths: 920

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 32,408
Deaths: 885

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,375
Deaths: 388

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,474
Deaths: 368

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,488
Deaths: 271

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,149
Deaths: 671

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,873
Deaths: 207

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,693
Deaths: 146

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,755
Deaths: 165

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,755
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

