Florida reports 17,042 coronavirus cases Saturday after skipping Christmas Day report

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 17,042 coronavirus cases Saturday. It is important to note the number accounts for a two-day period because the state did not release data on Christmas Day.
New cases reported:
- Saturday: 17,042
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 13,147
- Wednesday: 11,384
- Tuesday: 10,434
- Monday: 11,015
Percent positive:
The health department received 156,057 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. The health department received 85,777 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received Thursday, 10.30% were positive while 10.46% of Friday’s results were positve. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Friday: 10.46%
- Thursday: 10.30
- Wednesday: 9.91%
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 10.82%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.86% on Thursday and 8.00% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Friday: 8.00%
- Thursday: 7.86%
- Wednesday: 7.84%
- Tuesday: 8.62%
- Monday: 8.78%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 21,135 total
Florida reported 140 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 121
- Wednesday: 120
- Tuesday: 74
- Monday: 112
Hospitalizations (61,288 since pandemic began):
- Saturday: 188
- Friday: No Report
- Thursday: 300
- Wednesday: 329
- Tuesday: 369
- Monday: 107
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 73,980
Deaths: 1,058
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,973
Deaths: 1,020
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,748
Deaths: 499
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,277
Deaths: 409
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,919
Deaths: 353
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,393
Deaths: 766
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,981
Deaths: 264
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,785
Deaths: 199
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,359
Deaths: 251
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,044
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
