Florida reports 17,042 coronavirus cases Saturday after skipping Christmas Day report

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 17,042 coronavirus cases Saturday. It is important to note the number accounts for a two-day period because the state did not release data on Christmas Day.

New cases reported:

Saturday: 17,042

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 13,147

Wednesday: 11,384

Tuesday: 10,434

Monday: 11,015

Percent positive:

The health department received 156,057 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. The health department received 85,777 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of the results received Thursday, 10.30% were positive while 10.46% of Friday’s results were positve. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 10.46%

Thursday: 10.30

Wednesday: 9.91%

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 10.82%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.86% on Thursday and 8.00% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 8.00%

Thursday: 7.86%

Wednesday: 7.84%

Tuesday: 8.62%

Monday: 8.78%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 21,135 total

Florida reported 140 new virus fatalities among residents on Saturday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 140

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 121

Wednesday: 120

Tuesday: 74

Monday: 112

Hospitalizations (61,288 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 188

Friday: No Report

Thursday: 300

Wednesday: 329

Tuesday: 369

Monday: 107

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 73,980

Deaths: 1,058

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,973

Deaths: 1,020

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,748

Deaths: 499

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,277

Deaths: 409

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,919

Deaths: 353

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,393

Deaths: 766

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,981

Deaths: 264

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,785

Deaths: 199

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,359

Deaths: 251

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,044

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.