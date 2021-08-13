Florida reports 151,764 new COVID-19 cases this past week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 report published by the Florida Department of Health shows more than 100,000 new cases across the state. According to the report, deaths, case numbers, and case positivity rates are all up since the last report.

The latest report shows that the number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 rose week by week from 2,725,450 to 2,877,214, reflecting a 151,764 increase in positive cases, regardless of the variant.

However, the health department’s official tally of new cases only says 151,415 cases have been reported in the past week, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.

Since switching to weekly reports in June, the state data only shows the number of cases, vaccinations and COVID deaths for Florida residents.

The new case positivity rating has also gone up, from 18.9% in the report for July 30 to Aug. 5 to a 19.3% case positivity in the past week. Deaths from COVID-19 have gone from a cumulative 39,695 to 40,766 logged by DOH, a difference of 1,071.

The latest report logs new deaths at 286 in the past week.

Earlier in the week while at a news conference in Jacksonville, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told the press and public that the state was weighing providing county-by-county data in the weekly report.

As of the latest publication by DOH, county specifics have not been publicized directly by the state. He also said “it might not be a bad idea” to switch back to daily reports.

While case numbers and death counts have risen, the number of vaccinations in Florida has also increased.

From July 30 to Aug. 5, 12,103,207 Floridians were vaccinated, showing an increase of more than 300,000 shots. For the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 12,420,704 total people vaccinated were reported by the DOH. 317,497 were vaccinated in the past week, regardless of which shot they took or which dose.

Still, the number of people getting their first doses, regardless of type, decreased while the number of vaccination series completed rose. 261,396 first doses were administered in the past week, according to the DOH report, while 122,932 series were completed.

The previous report showed 278,375 first doses were administered while 102,201 series were completed, showing a week-by-week decrease of first doses at 16,679 while series completed were up by 20,731.

Across all age groups, vaccinations were up. Most notably, vaccinations among 12- to 29-year-olds increased.

The percentage of young people getting their vaccines increased in both main categories, ages 12 to 19 and ages 20-29. Those 12 to 19 increased their vaccination rate from 41% to 44%, while 20- to 29-year-olds increased their percentage from 43% to 45%.