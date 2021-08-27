Florida reports 151,760 new COVID-19 cases this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 151,760 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state of Florida this week.

According to the report from the Florida Department of Health, 151,760 new cases were reported from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, compared to the previous week’s increase of 150,740 additional new positive cases.

Since switching to weekly reports in June, the state data only shows the number of cases, vaccinations and COVID deaths for Florida residents.

This week’s new case positivity rate is at 16.8%, which is down from the previous week’s rate of 19.8%. The week’s COVID deaths were recorded at 1,727, up from the previous week’s report of 1,486.

In terms of vaccine doses, 12,916,873 Floridians are vaccinated as of Aug. 26, versus the total of 12,691,414 as of the previous week’s report.

The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 38,500,016 since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.

