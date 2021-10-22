Florida reports 14,564 new COVID-19 cases, increase in vaccinations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health show a sustained drop in the number of new cases reported per week compared to the previous report. Additionally, the state reported the number of vaccinations administered had increased, compared to the previous week.

For the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,635,126 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 14,564 from the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 58,803. That is an increase of 944 deaths from the previous week’s report, a decrease than the week prior.

The positivity rate the week before was 3.4%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 3.8%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.1%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered has increased week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, an additional 74,850 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. During the previous week, 71,500 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,865,300 compared to the previous report of 13,790,450.