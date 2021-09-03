Florida reports 129,202 new COVID-19 cases in past week, more than 2,000 deaths recorded

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In a departure from previous case trends, the latest Florida Department of Health weekly COVID-19 report shows just under 130,000 new cases confirmed in the past week.

In the latest report, 129,202 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Florida residents from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, 2021. Florida DOH switched to weekly data reports in June 2021. The new positivity rating for COVID-19 cases is now recorded at 15.2%, a decrease from the previous reports 16.8%.

The previous week’s report showed 151,760 new cases from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, as the number of new daily cases averaged roughly 20,000 per day.

Week-over-week, the total deaths to COVID-19 increased by more than 2,000.

The most recent total of COVID-19 deaths in Florida is 46,324, versus the previously recorded total of 43,979. The DOH reports that there were 433 new deaths to the novel coronavirus over the past week, while last week there were 389 reported.

The total change in cumulative deaths week-to-week was 2,345 now on record.

While the number of new cases confirmed in the past week went down by more than 30,000 compared to the week before, the number of hospitalizations has also decreased by nearly 14% according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Compared to the prior seven-day average, hospitalizations across all age groups collectively are down 13.9%, 1,797 hospitalizations on average over seven days, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

Month-to-month, 270,747 COVID-19 hospitalizations have been recorded in Florida across all age groups, according to the CDC.

Still, for patients younger than 18, the number of hospitalizations is up. The CDC reports a 5.5% increase in hospitalizations for those between 0 and 17-years-old. There were 65 patients in this age group admitted per day over the past seven days.

Vaccinations in Florida are up compared to the previous week. As of Aug. 26, 12,916,873 total Florida residents had been vaccinated. In the past week, 13,124,436 total residents have been vaccinated, marking a 207,563 increase of vaccinated Floridians.

Week-to-week, the latest report shows 462,269 people received as shot, mixed between first doses, second doses, and series completes to account for all three authorized vaccines, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots.

While vaccines are still only available to those 12-years-of-age or older, vaccination rates among the younger populations have increased slightly.

Compared to the previous week, vaccines among 12- to 19-years-olds and 20 to 29-year-olds both increased by 1%, to 50% and 49%, respectively. Overall, the state’s population of vaccinated residents has increased by 1% from 68% vaccinated to 69% vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

State data does not show information about which specific variants of COVID-19 residents have been infected with, but the CDC reports that the delta variant makes up between 98.1-99.8% of all cases of the virus.

The majority of recent infections were among those aged 30 to 39-years-old, according to the DOH weekly report, though the age group with the highest positivity rating are those 12 to 19-years-old, at 21.1% positive.