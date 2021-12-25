Florida reports 124,895 new COVID-19 cases, many more cases but fewer deaths reported

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 124,865 new positive cases in its latest COVID-19 data report. The number of vaccinations in the most recent week was also higher than the week before.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers from the FDOH show fewer deaths related to COVID-19, but a much higher rate of new infections. The weekly positivity rate jumped up more than double the previous rate.

For the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, the Florida Dept. of Health’s report says there are 3,864,213 cumulative COVID-19 cases, more than double the number of new cases compared to the previous week, Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

The positivity rate the past week was 13.8%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 5.4%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.7%, the weekly report shows.

From Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 62,342. That’s an increase of 122 deaths from the report in the previous week.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,772,805 compared to the previous report of 14,647,710.

According to FDOH’s report, from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, an additional 125,095 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, an increase in vaccinations as the omicron variant spreads across the U.S. In the previous week, 107,108 people were vaccinated.