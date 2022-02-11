Florida reports 122K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Can the omicron variant of the coronavirus result in long COVID? Here’s what we know so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 122,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 31,000 — substantially less compared to the previous week’s number which saw over 134,000 vaccinations or boosters.

FDOH reported 5,732,798 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 122,428 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida confirmed from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

In the past week, case positivity dropped more than three points to 14.3%. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, was 18.0%, according to the FDOH report.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 31,251. The total number of Floridians who have gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine is now at 15,356,586, according to the FDOH. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida rose 0.1% from the previous week to 26.8%.

Similar to the decline in new cases, the number of new COVID-19 related deaths dropped to 1,293 new deaths. The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths is 67,572, according to the FDOH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss