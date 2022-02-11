Florida reports 122K new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report

Can the omicron variant of the coronavirus result in long COVID? Here’s what we know so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported more than 122,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week was over 31,000 — substantially less compared to the previous week’s number which saw over 134,000 vaccinations or boosters.

FDOH reported 5,732,798 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 122,428 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida confirmed from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

In the past week, case positivity dropped more than three points to 14.3%. The weekly positivity rating for the week prior, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, was 18.0%, according to the FDOH report.

The number of vaccinations administered in the last week totaled 31,251. The total number of Floridians who have gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine is now at 15,356,586, according to the FDOH. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida rose 0.1% from the previous week to 26.8%.

Similar to the decline in new cases, the number of new COVID-19 related deaths dropped to 1,293 new deaths. The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths is 67,572, according to the FDOH.