Florida reports 12,151 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations lower this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health show the decrease in the number of new cases continues in Florida, versus the amount reported per week in the previous report.

Additionally, the DOH reported the number of vaccinations administered had declined, compared to the previous week.

For the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,647,277 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 12,151 from the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

From Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 59,670. That’s an increase of 867 deaths from the previous week’s report, another decrease in COVID deaths from the week before.

The positivity rate the week before was 3.0%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 3.4%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.0%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered has increased week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, an additional 67,491 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, fewer than the week before. During the previous week, 74,850 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,932,791 compared to the previous report of 13,865,300.