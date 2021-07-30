Florida reports 110,724 new COVID-19 cases this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest weekly report on COVID-19 cases in Florida shows the state in the midst of a third spike.

According to the report from the Florida Department of Health, 110,724 new cases were reported from July 23 to July 29, versus the additional 73,166 new cases the week before.

The FDOH switched from daily data publications to weekly reports in June.

On average over the past week, Florida saw 18,454 new cases per day, starting last Friday. This week’s new case positivity rate is at 18.1%, up from the previous 15.1%. The week’s COVID deaths were recorded at 108, up from the previous week’s report of 78.

In terms of vaccine doses, 11,757,156 Floridians are vaccinated as of July 30, versus the total of 11,469,755 as of the previous week’s report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 79,732 new cases on Friday throughout the United States. The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 34,799,412 since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.