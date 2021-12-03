Florida reports 10,663 new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report, numbers updated for two weeks after holiday gap

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Florida Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 data report, 10,663 cases were reported, and the number of vaccinations per week had declined.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health were reported Friday, while the numbers for the week of Thanksgiving were published somewhat late. As a result, this report covers the both data sets, rather than just the most previous week.

That said, the FDOH reported an increase in the number of cases per week and a slight decrease in vaccinations across Florida. There were 14,418,089 vaccinations in the most recent week’s report. The report for Nov. 19 to Nov. 25 was published on Nov. 30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of new vaccinations administered has increased by 101,241 from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. In the report for Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, there were 135,868 vaccinations administered.

In the most recent report, covering Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, there were 3,697,523 cumulative COVID-19 cases, a 10,663 increase on the cases reported for the week of Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.

For the week of Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there were 3,686,860 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 8,892 compared to the immediately previous published report, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 61,701. That’s an increase of 153 deaths compared to the previous week. Before that, 61,548 cumulative deaths were reported from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.

The positivity rate this past week from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 was 2.5%, according to FDOH. The previous report from Nov. 19’s percentage was 2.4%. The week starting Nov. 12 had a reported 2.5% case positivity. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.5%, the weekly report shows.