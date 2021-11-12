Florida reports 10,302 new COVID-19 cases in latest weekly report; new deaths drop below 500

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most recent COVID-19 numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health show a decline in new coronavirus cases is here to stay. The number of new deaths per week dropped below 500.

That said, FDOH reported the number of vaccinations administered per week continues to drop.

For the week of Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,668,077 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 10,302 compared to the previous week, Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 60,697. That’s an increase of 363 deaths from the report the week before, another decrease in newly reported COVID deaths compared to the previous week.

The positivity rate the previous week was 2.5%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 2.6%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.8%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered has continued to decrease, week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, an additional 46,307 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, a bigger drop compared to the number of those who received vaccinations the week before. In the previous week, 64,583 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,043,681 compared to the previous report of 13,997,374.